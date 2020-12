Carer who stole £93,000 from victim ordered to pay back just £1 Thursday, 17 December 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Fiona Harwood went on a spend spree with the pensioner's money, buying clothes, a holiday and joining dating websites - but now has no assets that can be found Fiona Harwood went on a spend spree with the pensioner's money, buying clothes, a holiday and joining dating websites - but now has no assets that can be found 👓 View full article

