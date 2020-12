The Conservative Party in 2020



The year since the Conservatives won a landslide election victory has beendominated by a disease that did not even have a name at the time - Covid-19.Here we look at how the country has changed since.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:59 Published 3 days ago

UK and EU remain far apart after another day of post-Brexit trade talks



Negotiators are meeting in Brussels this weekend ahead of a Sunday deadline called by the European Parliament. Credit: Euronews English Duration: 01:00 Published 4 days ago