Star Wars actor Jeremy Bulloch dies aged 75

The Original Darth Vader Is Dead



CNN is reporting that British actor David Prowse, who played Darth Vader in the original "Star Wars" trilogy, has died aged 85. Prowse's management company announced the news on Sunday. Prowse died.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:25 Published 2 weeks ago

Mark Hamill leads tributes to David Prowse



'Star Wars' actor Mark Hamill has paid tribute to Darth Vader actor David Prowse, who passed away over the weekend aged 85, admitting he was "much more" than the character. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 01:20 Published 2 weeks ago