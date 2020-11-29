Global  
 

Star Wars actor Jeremy Bulloch dies aged 75

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Star Wars actor Jeremy Bulloch has died aged 75, his agent has said.
 Jeremy Bulloch - who was known for playing Boba Fett in the original 'Star Wars' trilogy - has died aged 75.

