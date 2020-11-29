|
|
Star Wars actor Jeremy Bulloch dies aged 75
Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Star Wars actor Jeremy Bulloch has died aged 75, his agent has said.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
The Original Darth Vader Is Dead
CNN is reporting that British actor David Prowse, who played Darth Vader in the original "Star Wars" trilogy, has died aged 85.
Prowse's management company announced the news on Sunday.
Prowse died..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:25Published
|
Mark Hamill leads tributes to David Prowse
'Star Wars' actor Mark Hamill has paid tribute to Darth Vader actor David Prowse, who passed away over the weekend aged 85, admitting he was "much more" than the character.
Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 01:20Published
|
Darth Vader actor Dave Prowse dies aged 85
Actor David Prowse, who donned the iconic Darth Vader suit in the original Star Wars trilogy, has died following a short illness.
Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 02:30Published
Related news from verified sources
|