You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources UK and EU say post-Brexit trade talks will continue past Sunday deadline



Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen agreed to continue negotiating amid an impending December 31 Brexit deadline. Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:58 Published 4 days ago EU, UK agree to push Brexit trade talks beyond Sunday deadline



London and Brussels to β€˜go the extra mile’ in the coming days to try to reach an agreement and avoid a no-deal Brexit. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:18 Published 4 days ago UK/EU push Brexit trade talks beyond deadline



EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson have mandated their negotiators to "go the extra mile" and keep talking beyond a Sunday deadline in a bid to secure.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:03 Published 4 days ago