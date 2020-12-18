Global  
 

Greater Manchester Police failings: Andy Burnham 'should resign'

BBC News Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Andy Burnham is facing a call to stand down as Greater Manchester Police is put in special measures.
Video Credit: ODN - Published
News video: Manchester mayor says there is a 'clear case' for Tier 2

Manchester mayor says there is a 'clear case' for Tier 2 00:52

 Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has said there is a "clear case" for "large parts" of his region to be moved down to Tier 2 as the Government is due to formally review what coronavirus restrictions are appropriate for each area. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at...

Greater Manchester Police

Greater Manchester Police: Force 'monitored' over poor victim support

 Inspectors place England's second biggest police force in an "advanced phase" of monitoring.
BBC News

Greater Manchester Police 'failed to record 80,000 crimes in a year'

 Greater Manchester Police "let down" crime victims and closed cases prematurely, a report finds.
BBC News

Andy Burnham

Lockdown forcing people into temporary housing: Andy Burnham [Video]

Lockdown forcing people into temporary housing: Andy Burnham

Andy Burnham has said that he believes the Covid-19 pandemic has a massiveimpact on the number of people being forced into temporary accommodation. TheMayor of Greater Manchester was speaking at a Homelessness Briefing in whichhe confirmed 3,600 people are in temporary accommodation across the area.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:45Published
Andy Burnham: Tesco has not taken a responsible attitude to face coverings [Video]

Andy Burnham: Tesco has not taken a responsible attitude to face coverings

Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham has accused Tesco of failing to be'Covid-safe' over the use of masks, accusing the supermarket giant of nottaking a 'responsible attitude'. He told the Lords economic affairs committeethat local leaders had called for the Government to hand over powers to taketargeted enforcement action against firms that fail to protect staff andcustomers. 'We asked for summary closure powers of all premises that were notdeemed to be Covid-safe,' Mr Burnham said. 'I’m not just talking about pubsand restaurants. There are large supermarkets in Greater Manchester who in myview have not properly implemented the requirements around face coverings. AndI’ll name one chain: Tesco. 'I don’t believe they’ve taken a responsibleattitude to this issue, they’ve said it’s not for them to enforce. Well I dothink it is for those organisations to enforce.'

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:11Published
Barclay highlights continuity of support [Video]

Barclay highlights continuity of support

Chief Secretary to the Treasury Stephen Barclay has addressed the continuity of financial support for Greater Manchester. He states Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham was seeking an agreement on better terms than other areas. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:27Published

Man arrested after dousing police in petrol and property set alight [Video]

Man arrested after dousing police in petrol and property set alight

Warning: bad language and violent throughout. Credit: Greater ManchesterPolice Police body cam footage shows how a 51 year old man was arrested inBolton after he doused officers with petrol and set a..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published
Burnham bites back over Tier criticism [Video]

Burnham bites back over Tier criticism

Greater Manchester's mayor Andy Burnham has defended his stand against the government last time England was in a tier system.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 10:19Published
Burnham: 'No child should go hungry' [Video]

Burnham: 'No child should go hungry'

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham says "no child should go hungry in a pandemic" and they "need to be supported."

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 08:43Published

Greater Manchester Police: Mayor 'should resign' over police failures

 Andy Burnham is facing a call to stand down as Greater Manchester Police is put in special measures.
BBC News Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphBBC Local News

One of the biggest police forces in England failed to record more than 80,000 crimes in a year

 Around one in five of all crimes reported by the public to Greater Manchester Police are not recorded by the force
Hull Daily Mail Also reported by •Wales OnlineSky News