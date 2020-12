You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Witness Says Police Chase In Jackson Park Led To Crash



A witness says the driver of an SUV that crashed in Jackson Park near 70th and Euclid was being chased by police. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 00:28 Published 6 days ago Crash that kills 68 year old woman near Warm Springs



New information this morning on a crash that killed a 68 year old woman. Police say she was attempting to get items from her car when she was hit. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:27 Published 1 week ago Wisconsin Troopers Fatally Shoot Driver Following Pursuit



The Wisconsin Department of Justice says State Patrol troopers shot and killed a suspect in Fort Atkinson following a pursuit. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:46 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Police chase sees drunk driver ram police car and ride over bonnet Police later found the Range Rover driver sleeping in his bed at home

Wales Online 1 week ago