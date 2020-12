You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Britney Spears has cut her own hair



Britney Spears has taken to Instagram to share a picture of her new hairdo which she cut herself. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 00:31 Published 22 hours ago Britney Spears teams up with Backstreet Boys for new song Matches



Britney Spears has teamed up with the Backstreet Boys for new song Matches. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:47 Published 6 days ago Britney Spears And Backstreet Boys Release Collaboration



In the ultimate 90's mashup, Britney Spears and Backstreet Boys have collaborated on a song this holiday season. According to CNN, Spears dropped the new song, "Matches," early Friday morning. She.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:32 Published 1 week ago