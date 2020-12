You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources People in Bristol reflect on Covid tier downgrade



Members of the public in Bristol have been giving their reaction to the news that the city has been downgraded from Tier 3 to Tier 2, following a government announcement on Covid restrictions. Report.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:08 Published 19 hours ago Covid-19 tiers map: More areas of South East moved to toughest restrictions



A breakdown of the rules for the three different coronavirus tiers in Englandand a look at which regions are in which tier, as Matt Hancock announces moreareas of the South East are to move to the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:59 Published 20 hours ago Tougher coronavirus restrictions for large areas of southern England



Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced that large swathes of the East andSouth East of England have been placed into Tier 3 restrictions. But Bristoland North Somerset will move from Tier 3 to.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:33 Published 23 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Covid-19 tiers: Norfolk to remain in tier 2 BBC Local News: Norfolk -- The county will continue with its current restrictions following the government's latest review.

BBC Local News 1 day ago