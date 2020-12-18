Johnson warns Brexit talks ‘looking difficult’ but discussions continue
Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Boris Johnson has warned the prospect of agreeing a trade deal with the EU is “looking difficult”, as Brussels’ chief negotiator Michel Barnier said there are “just a few hours” left in the Brexit talks.
