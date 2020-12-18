Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Johnson warns Brexit talks ‘looking difficult’ but discussions continue

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Boris Johnson has warned the prospect of agreeing a trade deal with the EU is “looking difficult”, as Brussels’ chief negotiator Michel Barnier said there are “just a few hours” left in the Brexit talks.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

EU sees Brexit progress; UK, not so much [Video]

EU sees Brexit progress; UK, not so much

EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier says he sees signs of 'good progress' in talks, but UK sources sound much less optimistic. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:36Published
Brexit: Trade talks 'remain difficult' [Video]

Brexit: Trade talks 'remain difficult'

The UK and EU's chief negotiators have continued talks on a post-Brexit trade deal in the hope of breaking months of deadlock.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:34Published
Brexit trade deal: What are the main sticking points? [Video]

Brexit trade deal: What are the main sticking points?

Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen haveagreed to let talks on a post-Brexit trade deal continue despite “very largegaps” remaining between the two sides.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:38Published

Related news from verified sources

Brexit talks to 'go the extra mile' as UK and EU keep trying to break the deadlock

 Post-Brexit trade talks could go right to the wire after Prime Minister Boris Johnson and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen agreed to "go the extra...
Sky News

Fish on the menu for Johnson and von der Leyen’s crunch dinner

 Fish has proved one of the most difficult parts of a Brexit trade deal to swallow for the negotiating teams, but it was served to Boris Johnson on a plate during...
Belfast Telegraph