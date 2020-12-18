Syrian refugee, 10, dreams of becoming a doctor after beginning new life in UK
Friday, 18 December 2020 (
3 days ago) A Syrian child refugee has said she hopes to become a doctor to “make people feel happy” after being given the chance of a new life in the UK.
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Last Call Movie (2020) - Rhys Ifans, John Malkovich
Last Call Movie (2020) Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: The last days of the poet Dylan Thomas as he dreams and drinks.
Dylan Thomas, the famous Welsh poet and writer, examines his life and loves in New..
Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 01:41 Published 3 weeks ago
Beyond Re-Animator Movie Trailer
Beyond Re-Animator Movie Trailer - (2003) -Jeffrey Combs (The Frighteners) returns as everyone’s favourite mad doctor in Beyond Re-Animator, the second sequel to Stuart Gordon’s undisputed 1985..
Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 01:54 Published 3 weeks ago