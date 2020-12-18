Global  
 

Syrian refugee, 10, dreams of becoming a doctor after beginning new life in UK

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 18 December 2020
A Syrian child refugee has said she hopes to become a doctor to “make people feel happy” after being given the chance of a new life in the UK.
