Daisy May Cooper to appear on The Graham Norton Show tonight Friday, 18 December 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

This Country star Daisy May Cooper to appear on BBC One chat show, along with Michael Sheen, David Tennant, Michael Ball and Alfie Boe.

