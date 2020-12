Mad Friday to "Sad Friday" - streets deserted, pubs closed and taxis empty Friday, 18 December 2020 ( 48 minutes ago )

Deserted streets and darkened bars tell the tale of the toll of Covid-19 on traditionally the busiest night of the year for pubs and clubs. Deserted streets and darkened bars tell the tale of the toll of Covid-19 on traditionally the busiest night of the year for pubs and clubs. 👓 View full article

