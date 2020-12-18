Storm before the calm: What pre-lockdown mood is like on NI streets
Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
The grey skies over Belfast summed up the mood on Friday as Northern Ireland faced into a brief Christmas respite before the next raft of coronavirus restrictions kick in for six weeks from Boxing Day.
The grey skies over Belfast summed up the mood on Friday as Northern Ireland faced into a brief Christmas respite before the next raft of coronavirus restrictions kick in for six weeks from Boxing Day.
|
|
You Might Like