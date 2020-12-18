Global  
 

Storm before the calm: What pre-lockdown mood is like on NI streets

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
The grey skies over Belfast summed up the mood on Friday as Northern Ireland faced into a brief Christmas respite before the next raft of coronavirus restrictions kick in for six weeks from Boxing Day.
