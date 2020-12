Honorary Stokie Bill Bailey in the final of Strictly Come Dancing tonight Saturday, 19 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The multi-award-winning comedian, musician, actor, writer and director has danced his way through to the last four with partner Oti Mabuse - Story by Alex Layton. The multi-award-winning comedian, musician, actor, writer and director has danced his way through to the last four with partner Oti Mabuse - Story by Alex Layton. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like