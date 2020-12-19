India’s virus cases cross 10 million as new infections dip
Saturday, 19 December 2020 () India’s confirmed coronavirus cases have crossed 10 million with new infections dipping to their lowest levels in three months, as the country prepares for a massive Covid-19 vaccination rollout in the new year.
With 22,889 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases increased to 99,79,447. With 338 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,44,789. Total active cases stood at 3,13,831, while total discharged cases at 95,20,827 with 31,087 new discharges in the last 24 hours. A total of 15,89,18,646 samples tested for...
