Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

India’s virus cases cross 10 million as new infections dip

Belfast Telegraph Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
India’s confirmed coronavirus cases have crossed 10 million with new infections dipping to their lowest levels in three months, as the country prepares for a massive Covid-19 vaccination rollout in the new year.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: India's COVID-19 tally approaches 1 crore mark

India's COVID-19 tally approaches 1 crore mark 01:29

 With 22,889 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases increased to 99,79,447. With 338 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,44,789. Total active cases stood at 3,13,831, while total discharged cases at 95,20,827 with 31,087 new discharges in the last 24 hours. A total of 15,89,18,646 samples tested for...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Grim milestone: India crosses 1 crore Covid cases, 1.45 lakh deaths | Oneindia News [Video]

Grim milestone: India crosses 1 crore Covid cases, 1.45 lakh deaths | Oneindia News

India's coronavirus cases have crossed the grim milestone of 1 crore. India has become the 2nd country after the United States to hit this figure. Meanwhile, the daily infections have dropped steadily..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:18Published
41,012 New COVID Cases, 300 New Cases Reported In CA [Video]

41,012 New COVID Cases, 300 New Cases Reported In CA

On Thursday, the state reported another 41,012 new COVID cases and 300 more deaths.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:26Published
MSDH reports 2,507 new COVID-19 cases and 34 new deaths [Video]

MSDH reports 2,507 new COVID-19 cases and 34 new deaths

MSDH reports 2,507 new COVID-19 cases and 34 new deaths

Credit: WXXVDT2Published

Related news from verified sources

India tops 10 million confirmed COVID-19 cases

 India's confirmed coronavirus cases have crossed 10 million with new infections dipping to their lowest levels in three months, as the country prepares for a...
CBC.ca