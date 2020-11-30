Stuffed? I couldn’t read one more word about these turkeys

Tricks to Avoid , Holiday Weight Gain.
It's easy to pack on the pounds this time of year.
Stephanie Mansour, a personal trainer,
shared some tactics that will keep you
healthy throughout the holidays.
When people do gain weight it takes them on average five months to lose it after
the holidays,...
