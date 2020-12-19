Rules for meeting people outside in Tier 3 Peterborough

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Matt Hancock: The new variant is out of control



Health Secretary Matt Hancock tells Andrew Marr the new coronavirus variant isout of control. In England, Boris Johnson effectively cancelled Christmas foralmost 18 million people in London,.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:54 Published 1 week ago What are the new Christmas rules?



Boris Johnson has cancelled Christmas for millions of people across London andsouth-east England, who will go up to a new Tier 4 of restrictions. What doesthis mean for people living in these areas? Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:40 Published 1 week ago No 'special set of rules' for New Year's Eve, says Hancock



There will be no "special set of rules" brought in for people celebrating New Year's Eve in England. Asked if people would be able to spend New Year's Eve with close family members, Mr Hancock told a.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:09 Published 3 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Peterborough Tier 4: What you can and can't do in the new restrictions From Christmas rules in Tier 4, to meeting people and travel - we've broken down what you need to know about the new restriction tier

Cambridge News 1 week ago



