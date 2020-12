Bad day for Stephanie Meadow as she fails to follow-up her strong start at Tour Championship Saturday, 19 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Stephanie Meadow's bid to win the CME Group Tour Championship took a significant blow after she struggled in round two in Naples, Florida. Stephanie Meadow's bid to win the CME Group Tour Championship took a significant blow after she struggled in round two in Naples, Florida. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like