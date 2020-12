Scott Brown major Celtic 'influence' pinpointed by Gordon Strachan Saturday, 19 December 2020 ( 2 days ago )

The former Hoops and Scotland boss insists Brown still has a role to play on the park and behind the scenes. The former Hoops and Scotland boss insists Brown still has a role to play on the park and behind the scenes. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like