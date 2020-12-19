Global  
 

Johnson holds crisis talks amid fears of new variant Covid

Belfast Telegraph Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
Boris Johnson is holding emergency talks with Cabinet ministers as scientists confirmed that the new variant coronavirus was spreading more rapidly.
News video: Europe Bans Flights From UK As Mutant COVID-19 Virus Sweeps Across London

Europe Bans Flights From UK As Mutant COVID-19 Virus Sweeps Across London 00:43

 After an alarming outbreak of a mutant coronavirus, multiple countries have canceled flights from the United Kingdom. According to Business Insider, the move was prompted by fears around the new variant of COVID-19. The mutant coronavirus is believed to be up to 70% more transmissible than the...

