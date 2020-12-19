Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

What is Tier 4 and what are the rules?

The Argus Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
Boris Johnson is expected to tighten Christmas coronavirus restrictions as a new strain of the virus is "spreading rapidly".
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Tier 3 rules widened for the South East

Tier 3 rules widened for the South East 00:43

 Health Secretary Matt Hancock announces most Tier 3 areas will remain at their current level of restrictions - but a wider area of east and south-east England will move up to the most severe measures.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

7 arrested at London pub after breaching tier 3 lockdown rules [Video]

7 arrested at London pub after breaching tier 3 lockdown rules

A large group of people were seen gathering at a pub in Hackney Wick, London on Thursday evening (December 17), despite the tier 3 pandemic restrictions for the city.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published
Covid-19 tiers map: More areas of South East moved to toughest restrictions [Video]

Covid-19 tiers map: More areas of South East moved to toughest restrictions

A breakdown of the rules for the three different coronavirus tiers in Englandand a look at which regions are in which tier, as Matt Hancock announces moreareas of the South East are to move to the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:59Published
Will Christmas be cancelled this year? [Video]

Will Christmas be cancelled this year?

Pressure is increasing on the Government to rethink the rules for the festiveperiod, but what are the guidelines as they stand?

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:45Published

Related news from verified sources

Latest Covid tier rules in England from Wednesday

Latest Covid tier rules in England from Wednesday Those in Tier 1 and 2 areas should not travel to Tier 3 zones, but can pass through them
Wales Online Also reported by •Western GazetteTelegraph.co.ukUpworthy

Christmas mixing ‘making a mockery’ of pub tier rules, says industry head

 Allowing people to gather in “unregulated” homes over Christmas but banning mixing in pubs is “making a mockery” of the industry, a top figure has said.
Belfast Telegraph

Rules for meeting people outside in Tier 3 Peterborough

Rules for meeting people outside in Tier 3 Peterborough We've broken down all the rules around meeting people outside under Tier 3 restrictions
Cambridge News Also reported by •Telegraph.co.ukWhich?Nottingham Post