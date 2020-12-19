Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Scotland tightens Covid rules at Christmas

BBC Local News Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
BBC Local News: North-East Scotland and Northern Isles -- Rules will only be relaxed for one day at Christmas and mainland Scotland will then be placed under tighter restrictions.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
News video: Churches Incorporating COVID Rules So Worshipers Can Gather This Christmas

Churches Incorporating COVID Rules So Worshipers Can Gather This Christmas 01:49

 Churches Incorporating COVID Rules So Worshipers Can Gather This Christmas

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

What are the new Christmas rules? [Video]

What are the new Christmas rules?

Boris Johnson has cancelled Christmas for millions of people across London andsouth-east England, who will go up to a new Tier 4 of restrictions. What doesthis mean for people living in these areas?

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:40Published
What are the Christmas Covid rules? [Video]

What are the Christmas Covid rules?

Covid Christmas rules: Who can I see at Christmas time?

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 02:23Published
PM faces pressure over Christmas COVID rules [Video]

PM faces pressure over Christmas COVID rules

Leading health publications have lobbied the government not to relax coronavirus rules over Christmas due to surging infection levels.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 03:10Published

Related news from verified sources

Scotland tightens Covid rules before and after Christmas

 Rules will only be relaxed for one day at Christmas and mainland Scotland will then be placed under tighter restrictions.
BBC News

Scotland's papers: New Covid strain is 'nightmare before Christmas'

 Scotland's papers lead with the tightening of Christmas rules due to a more contagious strain of Covid.
BBC News

Covid: Lockdown looms as Scotland tightens Christmas rules

 BBC Local News: South Scotland -- Rules will only be relaxed for one day at Christmas and mainland Scotland will then be placed under tighter restrictions.
BBC Local News