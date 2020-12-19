Scotland tightens Covid rules at Christmas
Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
BBC Local News: North-East Scotland and Northern Isles -- Rules will only be relaxed for one day at Christmas and mainland Scotland will then be placed under tighter restrictions.
BBC Local News: North-East Scotland and Northern Isles -- Rules will only be relaxed for one day at Christmas and mainland Scotland will then be placed under tighter restrictions.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources