Travel ban between Scotland and rest of UK to be kept over Christmas Saturday, 19 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

A strict travel ban between Scotland and the rest of the UK will be kept in place over Christmas to try to stop a new variant of coronavirus from taking root, Nicola Sturgeon has announced. A strict travel ban between Scotland and the rest of the UK will be kept in place over Christmas to try to stop a new variant of coronavirus from taking root, Nicola Sturgeon has announced. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like