Johnson cancels Christmas for 18 million people in London and the South East

Belfast Telegraph Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
Boris Johnson has cancelled Christmas for almost 18 million people across London and eastern and south-east England, after scientists warned of the rapid spread of the new variant coronavirus.
Video Credit: ODN - Published
News video: Christmas mixing banned in London and South East

Christmas mixing banned in London and South East 01:28

 Households in London and the South East of England are to be banned from mixing over the festive period, while in the rest of the country, three households will be able to meet indoors on Christmas Day only. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter...

