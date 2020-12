You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Americans blame virtual happy hours and watching the news for their increased boozehound habits



Nearly half of Americans working from home have secretly signed off early to have a drink, according to new research.The survey polled 2,000 nationally representative Americans (approximately 800 of.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:50 Published 3 days ago Bus driver who spent years singing to passengers releases album



A bus driver who has spent years singing to his passengers is now driving forward as a music star - and has released his own album.Tuneful Roger Brady, 41, has spent over a decade entertaining.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:28 Published 5 days ago Nicola Sturgeon calls for caution as lockdown restrictions ease in parts of Scotland



Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon urged caution over the festive periodas lockdown restrictions eased in Scotland. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:33 Published 1 week ago