What are the new Christmas rules in Scotland?

Public reacts to cancelled Christmas amid tough new measures



Members of the public gave their reaction to tough new Tier 4 Covid rules which mean Christmas is cancelled for many in London and the South East of England. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:00 Published 2 days ago

How Boris Johnson's message on Christmas has changed



Christmas plans have been torn up for millions in England – with new Tier 4restrictions seeing harsh curbs on planned meet-ups, while in the rest ofEngland, Wales and Scotland, the proposed easing of.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:02 Published 2 days ago