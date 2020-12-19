What are the new Christmas rules in Scotland?
Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced a significant scaling-back of the Christmas “bubble plans”, and said the highest level of restrictions will be imposed on mainland Scotland from Boxing Day.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced a significant scaling-back of the Christmas “bubble plans”, and said the highest level of restrictions will be imposed on mainland Scotland from Boxing Day.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources