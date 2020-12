Gemma Atkinson recalls worrying car journey with her baby daughter Saturday, 19 December 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

Gemma told fans of her experience as her boyfriend Gorka Marquez prepared for the Strictly Come Dancing final tonight. Gemma told fans of her experience as her boyfriend Gorka Marquez prepared for the Strictly Come Dancing final tonight. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like