You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Nicola Sturgeon announces Boxing Day lockdown and festive travel ban



Indoor mixing will only be allowed on Christmas Day – and most of Scotlandwill be put into the highest level of lockdown from Boxing Day, NicolaSturgeon has announced. The Christmas “bubble”.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:40 Published 3 hours ago What are the restrictions for Christmas this year?



Confusion has been cast over millions of people’s Christmas plans weeks afterthe whole of the UK was told coronavirus restrictions would be relaxed toallow limited mixing over the festive period. So,.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:10 Published 3 days ago Wonderful to get Covid-19 jab before Christmas, says first care home recipient



The first care home resident in Scotland to be vaccinated against coronavirushas said it was “wonderful” to get the jab before Christmas. Annie Innes, 90,was one of dozens of elderly Scots to be.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:29 Published 5 days ago