England’s new Tier 4 – What you can and cannot do

Video Credit: ODN - Published 8 hours ago New Tier 4 restrictions announced for London and South East 01:23 Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a tightening of Covid-19 restrictions and a new Tier 4 for London and the South East of England. It comes after coronavirus cases in these areas continue to soar. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter...