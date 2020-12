Home For The Holidays: Italy's PM Orders COVID-19 Lockdown Over Christmas



In what Italy's prime minister said was 'not an easy decision,' PM Giuseppe Conte has put the country on lockdown for the holidays. Business Insider reports Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte told.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:41 Published 3 hours ago

Fauci Gives His Ruling On Santa



Dr. Anthony Fauci says it's safe for Santa Claus to visit homes around the world this year. "I took a trip up there to the North Pole, I went there and I vaccinated Santa Claus myself." Fauci said on.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:28 Published 7 hours ago