I can't take poor refereeing decisions any more, laments boss Hamilton despite Glenavon victory Sunday, 20 December 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )

Gary Hamilton has once again hit out at an Irish League referee after he saw Conor McCloskey dismissed for two incidents of diving in the second half of yesterday's win at Warrenpoint. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

