I can't take poor refereeing decisions any more, laments boss Hamilton despite Glenavon victory
Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
Gary Hamilton has once again hit out at an Irish League referee after he saw Conor McCloskey dismissed for two incidents of diving in the second half of yesterday's win at Warrenpoint.
