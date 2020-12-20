President Trump floats Sidney Powell as special counsel – sources
Sunday, 20 December 2020 () President Donald Trump floated naming lawyer Sidney Powell, who was booted from his campaign’s legal team after pushing unfounded conspiracy theories, as a special counsel investigating allegations of voter fraud as he grasps for straws to stay in power.
An Oval Office meeting with President Donald Trump that included Sidney Powell and her client Michael Flynn began as an impromptu gathering but quickly devolved, two people familiar with the matter said. CNN’s Jeremy Diamond reports screaming matches broke out at certain points as some of Trump’s...
Rather unsurprisingly, President Donald Trump announced Monday that Attorney General William Barr is to depart the Justice Department before Christmas. According to Business Insider, the AG fell out of..
Once William Barr stated the DOJ had found no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the general election, he fell from President Donald Trump's grace. According to Business Insider, Trump is itching to..