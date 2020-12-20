Global  
 

President Trump floats Sidney Powell as special counsel – sources

Belfast Telegraph Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
President Donald Trump floated naming lawyer Sidney Powell, who was booted from his campaign’s legal team after pushing unfounded conspiracy theories, as a special counsel investigating allegations of voter fraud as he grasps for straws to stay in power.
News video: Heated Oval Office meeting included talk of martial law

Heated Oval Office meeting included talk of martial law 03:08

 An Oval Office meeting with President Donald Trump that included Sidney Powell and her client Michael Flynn began as an impromptu gathering but quickly devolved, two people familiar with the matter said. CNN’s Jeremy Diamond reports screaming matches broke out at certain points as some of Trump’s...

