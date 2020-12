Rings feared taken from dead mum in Sandwell hospital Sunday, 20 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The 94-year-old's wedding ring and engagement ring were reported missing after she died in Sandwell Hospital. The 94-year-old's wedding ring and engagement ring were reported missing after she died in Sandwell Hospital. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like