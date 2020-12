Charity giving 'canine hampers' to help homeless with dogs Sunday, 20 December 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

They contain everything from treats and toys to collars and warm winter coats for their four-legged friends. They contain everything from treats and toys to collars and warm winter coats for their four-legged friends. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like