All the new Tier 4 rules about playing golf in England

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources What are the new Christmas rules?



Boris Johnson has cancelled Christmas for millions of people across London andsouth-east England, who will go up to a new Tier 4 of restrictions. What doesthis mean for people living in these areas? Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:40 Published 9 hours ago 7 arrested at London pub after breaching tier 3 lockdown rules



A large group of people were seen gathering at a pub in Hackney Wick, London on Thursday evening (December 17), despite the tier 3 pandemic restrictions for the city. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:37 Published 2 days ago Hancock announces new Covid tiers across regions in England



Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced a change in Covid tiers across England, with Bristol and North Somerset moving from Tier 3 to Tier 2, and Herefordshire placed from Tier 2 into Tier.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:54 Published 3 days ago