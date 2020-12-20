All the new Tier 4 rules about playing golf in England
Sunday, 20 December 2020 (
21 minutes ago) Golf courses will be allowed to remain open in Tier 4 areas, but play will be limited under new rules.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a tightening of Covid-19 restrictions and a new Tier 4 for London and the South East of England. It comes after coronavirus cases in these areas continue to soar. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter...
New Tier 4 restrictions announced for London and South East 01:23
