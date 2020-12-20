Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

All the new Tier 4 rules about playing golf in England

Cambridge News Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
All the new Tier 4 rules about playing golf in EnglandGolf courses will be allowed to remain open in Tier 4 areas, but play will be limited under new rules.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ODN - Published
News video: New Tier 4 restrictions announced for London and South East

New Tier 4 restrictions announced for London and South East 01:23

 Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a tightening of Covid-19 restrictions and a new Tier 4 for London and the South East of England. It comes after coronavirus cases in these areas continue to soar. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

What are the new Christmas rules? [Video]

What are the new Christmas rules?

Boris Johnson has cancelled Christmas for millions of people across London andsouth-east England, who will go up to a new Tier 4 of restrictions. What doesthis mean for people living in these areas?

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:40Published
7 arrested at London pub after breaching tier 3 lockdown rules [Video]

7 arrested at London pub after breaching tier 3 lockdown rules

A large group of people were seen gathering at a pub in Hackney Wick, London on Thursday evening (December 17), despite the tier 3 pandemic restrictions for the city.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published
Hancock announces new Covid tiers across regions in England [Video]

Hancock announces new Covid tiers across regions in England

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced a change in Covid tiers across England, with Bristol and North Somerset moving from Tier 3 to Tier 2, and Herefordshire placed from Tier 2 into Tier..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:54Published