Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid: New coronavirus strain 'in every part of Wales'

BBC Local News Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
BBC Local News: North West Wales -- There could be a spike in Covid cases after Christmas, even with lockdown, the health minister says.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Charles expecting to wait for Covid-19 vaccine

Charles expecting to wait for Covid-19 vaccine 00:58

 The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall visit the GloucestershireVaccination Centre at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital. The prince told staffadministering the Covid-19 vaccination that he is “way down the list” for aninjection. Charles made the comments as he visited a vaccination centre at...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

How Boris Johnson's message on Christmas has changed [Video]

How Boris Johnson's message on Christmas has changed

Christmas plans have been torn up for millions in England – with new Tier 4restrictions seeing harsh curbs on planned meet-ups, while in the rest ofEngland, Wales and Scotland, the proposed easing of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:02Published
UK imposes tighter curbs amid confirmation of new COVID strain [Video]

UK imposes tighter curbs amid confirmation of new COVID strain

Prime Minister Boris Johnson scales back plans to ease restrictions over Christmas in England as infections soar.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:38Published
Brazil's President On Why He Won't Take COVID-19 Vaccine: I Don't Want To Turn Into A Crocodile [Video]

Brazil's President On Why He Won't Take COVID-19 Vaccine: I Don't Want To Turn Into A Crocodile

With the second-highest COVID-19 death toll in the world, Brazil is experiencing a huge surge in new cases. Nevertheless, Business Insider reports the country's president, Jair Bolsonaro, says he has..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:37Published

Related news from verified sources

Covid 19 coronavirus: Australian states close to NSW due to Sydney cluster

Covid 19 coronavirus: Australian states close to NSW due to Sydney cluster With the Syndey coronavirus cluster continuing to grow, Australian state premiers are implementing new travel restrictions to keep the outbreak from spreading...
New Zealand Herald

Covid 19 coronavirus: Sydney cluster grows again, further restrictions imposed

Covid 19 coronavirus: Sydney cluster grows again, further restrictions imposed New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian has reported 30 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours and will impose tighter restrictions across the Greater...
New Zealand Herald

New coronavirus variant is present in Wales

New coronavirus variant is present in Wales The new mutation of Covid-19 has been linked to a rapid increase in the spread of the virus in the south of England
Wales Online