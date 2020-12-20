Covid: New coronavirus strain 'in every part of Wales'

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall visit the GloucestershireVaccination Centre at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital. The prince told staffadministering the Covid-19 vaccination that he is “way down the list” for aninjection. Charles made the comments as he visited a vaccination centre at...
Christmas plans have been torn up for millions in England – with new Tier 4restrictions seeing harsh curbs on planned meet-ups, while in the rest ofEngland, Wales and Scotland, the proposed easing of..
With the second-highest COVID-19 death toll in the world, Brazil is experiencing a huge surge in new cases. Nevertheless, Business Insider reports the country's president, Jair Bolsonaro, says he has..
