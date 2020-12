You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Matt Hancock: The new variant is out of control



Health Secretary Matt Hancock tells Andrew Marr the new coronavirus variant isout of control. In England, Boris Johnson effectively cancelled Christmas foralmost 18 million people in London,.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:54 Published 12 minutes ago UK imposes tighter curbs amid confirmation of new COVID strain



Prime Minister Boris Johnson scales back plans to ease restrictions over Christmas in England as infections soar. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:38 Published 2 hours ago What are the new Christmas rules?



Boris Johnson has cancelled Christmas for millions of people across London andsouth-east England, who will go up to a new Tier 4 of restrictions. What doesthis mean for people living in these areas? Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:40 Published 10 hours ago