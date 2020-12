You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Wanderlust Woes: How the desire to travel is affecting Americans in lockdown



Even the TSA is more popular than quarantine, according to new research. Sixty-three percent of Americans would rather spend three hours every day in a TSA security line than be stuck indoors for.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:01 Published 2 days ago Burnham: Manchester in Tier 3 due to rising rates in south



Mayor of Greater Manchester has said the region is being kept under Tier 3 restrictions due to the rise in infections in London and the south east of England. He added the government was taking a.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:29 Published 3 days ago Prime minister confirms Xmas easing of restrictions



Boris Johnson has told MPs that the four UK nations have agreed to continue "in principle" with the easing of coronavirus restrictions over Christmas. Answering a question from Labour Leader Sir Keir.. Credit: ODN Duration: 02:02 Published 4 days ago