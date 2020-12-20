Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UK should follow Scotland’s ‘harsh lockdown’ model – Edinburgh University expert

Belfast Telegraph Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
The whole of the UK should follow Scotland’s model of using a “harsh lockdown” to try and eliminate coronavirus to the lowest level possible, the chairwoman of global public health at Edinburgh University has said.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Selfless teenage boy spends lockdown collecting empty crisps packets - in order to make sleeping bags for the homeless [Video]

Selfless teenage boy spends lockdown collecting empty crisps packets - in order to make sleeping bags for the homeless

A selfless teenager has spent his lockdown collecting hundreds of empty crisps packets - in order to make SLEEPING BAGS for the homeless. Army cadet Rhyder Cameron-Wickes, 16, has been keeping himself..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:48Published