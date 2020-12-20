Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Met Office says snow could fall between Christmas and New Year

Grimsby Telegraph Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
Met Office says snow could fall between Christmas and New YearThe Met Office long range forecast says snow could fall between Christmas and New Year.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Celebrate New Year at home in these states | Night curfews here | Oneindia News

Celebrate New Year at home in these states | Night curfews here | Oneindia News 01:42

 Karnataka is the latest state to join in imposing night curfews ahead of Christmas and New Year in order to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Karnataka has imposed night curfew starting Wednesday 23 December from 10 pm to 6 am until January 2nd. These are the other states who have also enforced...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Daily Download: Nelly Teases 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' Performance [Video]

Daily Download: Nelly Teases 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' Performance

Nobody's more excited to ring in 2021 than Nelly, who told ET Canada's Carlos Bustamante what fans can expect from his performance on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve". Plus, Mariah Carey continues..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:53Published
A storm is brewing that could bring snow to the East [Video]

A storm is brewing that could bring snow to the East

A new storm system in the western US is brewing, this system will track east this week bringing with it snow and frigid air. Meteorologist Chad Myers has the Christmas week forecast.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 01:49Published
DEADLY CRASHES | 2020 trends, how Las Vegas law enforcement is prepping for NYE [Video]

DEADLY CRASHES | 2020 trends, how Las Vegas law enforcement is prepping for NYE

New Year's Eve is right around the corner and it can be a dangerous time to be on the road. Nevada Office of Traffic Safety Public Information Officer Andrew Bennett looks back on 2020 trends and..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 04:02Published

Related news from verified sources

Met Office warns of snow between Christmas and New Year - full UK forecast here

Met Office warns of snow between Christmas and New Year - full UK forecast here The Met Office long-range forecast says wintry showers will fall as snow in places
Tamworth Herald

Covid 19 coronavirus: 5700 New Zealanders spending Christmas in managed isolation and quarantine

Covid 19 coronavirus: 5700 New Zealanders spending Christmas in managed isolation and quarantine Last year, Stacey McLean spent her Christmas and New Year's Eve with friends in a remote, snow-capped mountain hideaway in British Columbia. On Friday, her...
New Zealand Herald

'Severe' snow could fall on Scotland between Christmas and New Year

'Severe' snow could fall on Scotland between Christmas and New Year Forecasters say that Christmas Day and Boxing Day will remain dry and cold before stormy conditions descend on large parts of the UK in the run up to 2021.
Daily Record