Met Office says snow could fall between Christmas and New Year

Video Credit: Oneindia - Published 4 hours ago Celebrate New Year at home in these states | Night curfews here | Oneindia News 01:42 Karnataka is the latest state to join in imposing night curfews ahead of Christmas and New Year in order to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Karnataka has imposed night curfew starting Wednesday 23 December from 10 pm to 6 am until January 2nd. These are the other states who have also enforced...