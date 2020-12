You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Fauci on new strain found in UK: Have to assume it's here



Pfizer and Moderna are testing their coronavirus vaccines to see if they work against the mutated version of the virus found in the United Kingdom and other countries, the companies said. Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 02:33 Published 4 hours ago Biden: Darkest days in Covid-19 battle are ahead of us



President-elect Joe Biden vowed that he would tell the American public the truth about the coronavirus pandemic before saying that the darkest days in the battle against Covid-19 are ahead of us and.. Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 01:57 Published 4 hours ago 'Bittersweet': Nurse who received Moderna vaccine describes experience



Arlene Ramirez, a New York nurse who was among the first to receive the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine, calls her experience receiving the vaccine β€œvery bittersweet,” having lost her father to the virus.. Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 03:02 Published 4 hours ago