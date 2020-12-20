Half time with Hodges – Brighton & Hove Albion 0 Sheffield United 0
Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
It’s the same old from the Seagulls plenty of possession but very little end product. Neal Maupay, Lewis Dunk and Aaron Connolly have had half chances. David Mcgoldrick went closest for United with a free kick forcing a great save from Albion keeper Robert Sanchez. Towards the end of half a glimmer ...
