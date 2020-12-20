Covid-19: St Pancras crowds 'totally irresponsible'
Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
Large crowds were filmed at the London station hours before tier-four restrictions came into force.
Large crowds were filmed at the London station hours before tier-four restrictions came into force.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
NEWS OF THE WEEK: Tom Cruise rages at Mission Impossible crew members for ignoring COVID clampdown
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:51Published
Covid: Belgium and Netherlands ban flights from UK over variantThe Netherlands and Belgium suspend flights to prevent a fast-spreading variant of coronavirus.
BBC News
St Pancras railway station railway station terminus in London
Pink 'Christmas tree of hope' revealed at St Pancras station
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:01Published
Michel Barnier arrives in London for 'intensive' Brexit talks
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:33Published
You Might Like