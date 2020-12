Carry On and Friday Night Dinner actress Rosalind Knight dies aged 87 Sunday, 20 December 2020 ( 40 minutes ago )

Rosalind Knight – whose credits spanned from early Carry On films to Channel 4 comedy Friday Night Dinner – has died at the age of 87, her family have said. 👓 View full article

