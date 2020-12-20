Comedian Eddie Izzard praised as ‘heroic and brave’ for publicly requesting ‘she’ and ‘her’ pronouns Sunday, 20 December 2020 ( 54 minutes ago )

Comedian Eddie Izzard has sparked “collective gender euphoria” among her fans after publicly requesting to be referred to with “she” and “her” pronouns. Izzard appeared on the most recent episode Sky Arts series Portrait Artist of the Year as the artists’ subject, and all... 👓 View full article

