Brighton & Hove Albion grab late point against 10 man Sheffield United at the Amex

Brighton and Hove News Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
Brighton & Hove Albion 1 Sheffield United 1 Albion came within a whisker of a nightmare  before Christmas. The Blades  played for almost 50 minutes with 10 men after John Lundestram was shown a straight red card for a lunge on Albion’s Joel Veltman United went ahead just after the hour substitut...
Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 Sheffield United: Danny Welbeck saves late point against 10 men

 Danny Welbeck rescues a draw for Brighton as Sheffield United survive relentless pressure to claim only their second point of the season.
BBC Sport