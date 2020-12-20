Tier 2 area on Surrey border with higher infection rate than Tier 4 places
Sunday, 20 December 2020 (
6 days ago) Four places in Surrey in Tier 4 have a lower infection rate than an area on the county's border with Hampshire.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced a change in Covid tiers across England, with Bristol and North Somerset moving from Tier 3 to Tier 2, and Herefordshire placed from Tier 2 into Tier 1.
Tier 3 restrictions will also be extended across a wide area of east and south east England, including...
Hancock announces new Covid tiers across regions in England 01:54
