Tier 2 area on Surrey border with higher infection rate than Tier 4 places

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Matt Hancock announces further Tier 4 restrictions across England



Health Secretary Matt Hancock outlined areas of the south and east of Englandentering Tier 4. Speaking at a Downing Street press conference, Mr Hancocksaid: “From 00.01 on Boxing Day Sussex,.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:19 Published 3 days ago COVID-19 Purple Tier: Curfew In Effect In Most Bay Area Counties



A curfew is in effect for most Bay Area counties now in the Purple Tier. Joe Vazquez reports Governor Newsom is warning a statewide lockdown could be on the horizon. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 03:14 Published on December 1, 2020 Johnson defends tiering system amid backlash



Boris Johnson has defended the Government’s latest tiered controls forEngland, saying they were essential to get coronavirus levels down. The PrimeMinister acknowledged that many people felt.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:58 Published on November 27, 2020

Related news from verified sources Infection rates rise in every Surrey area as majority of county enters Tier 4 Tier 2 Waverley also has a higher infection rate than an area placed into Tier 4

Dorking Leatherhead Advertiser 6 days ago



