Brighton Dome trials Artist Support Scheme Sunday, 20 December 2020

Brighton Dome & Brighton Festival (BDBF) has launched a financial support scheme for local artists to help develop their creative work and provide their input into the organisation’s future plans. Artists In House will initially select three artists to help trial and develop the scheme from the ... 👓 View full article

