Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Brighton Dome trials Artist Support Scheme

Brighton and Hove News Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
Brighton Dome & Brighton Festival (BDBF) has launched a financial support scheme for local artists to help develop their creative work and provide their input into the organisation’s future plans. Artists In House will initially select three artists to help trial and develop the scheme from the ...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Furlough scheme to end on October 31 [Video]

Furlough scheme to end on October 31

The Government’s furlough scheme will end on October 31. The package wasinitially implemented to support livelihoods and protect jobs as thecoronavirus pandemic took hold. In June 29.5% of the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:55Published
Harsh Vardhan launches scheme to support women scientists [Video]

Harsh Vardhan launches scheme to support women scientists

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, who also heads Ministry of Science and Technology, has launched a Department of Science and Technology (DST) scheme, titled "SERB-POWER (Science and Engineering..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:01Published

Related news from verified sources

Dome launches artist funding

 The Brighton Dome & Brighton Festival (BDBF) arts charity has launched a new funding support scheme for performing artists and creatives living and working in...
GScene