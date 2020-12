Watch: Stuart Dallas scores a scream at Old Trafford as Leeds beaten by Manchester United Sunday, 20 December 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

Stuart Dallas scored a screamer that will have proved little consolation for his Leeds United side as they were smashed 6-2 by Manchester United at Old Trafford. Stuart Dallas scored a screamer that will have proved little consolation for his Leeds United side as they were smashed 6-2 by Manchester United at Old Trafford. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published 1 minute ago Bielsa on United loss 04:43 Marcelo Bielsa thinks his Leeds side weren't clinical enough in attack and too slow to deal with Manchester United's counter as they lost 6-2 at Old Trafford. You Might Like