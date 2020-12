Pelle Alsing dead as Roxette drummer dies at the age of 60 Sunday, 20 December 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

Former bandmate Per Gessle confirmed the news in a heartbreaking tribute to the musician, who was considered key in forming the 'Rox sound'. Former bandmate Per Gessle confirmed the news in a heartbreaking tribute to the musician, who was considered key in forming the 'Rox sound'. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like